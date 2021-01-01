Womens Plus Side Stripe Split Hem Jumpsuit - Grey - 16 - When it comes to effortless style, a plus-size jumpsuit or romper ticks all the right boxes. These all-in-one garments are perfect for balancing the shoulders and hips while also being curve flattering. A plus-size black jumpsuit is an excellent option for its slimming silhouette. For the ultimate 9 to 5 outfit, pair it with some chelsea boots and a longline wool coat. If you want to look chic and catch eyes, then a plus-size white jumpsuit or romper is the way to do it.Style: JumpsuitDesign: StripesFabric: Jersey