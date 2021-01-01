Womens Plus High Waisted Pleated Belted Wide Leg Pants - Grey - 18 - With these plus-size pants, it's all about the fit. These plus-size women's pants come in a straight cut for balanced proportions that bring out the best in your body. A wider waistband offers extra stretch and comfort while thick and supportive material smoothes everything out for a sculpted finish. If you're after plus pants you can live in all day, then look no further.Style: Formal PantsDesign: PlainFabric: JerseyLength: Regular