From boohoo
Womens Plus Dogtooth Wool Blazer - Black - 14
Advertisement
Womens Plus Dogtooth Wool Blazer - Black - 14 - Wrap up in the latest coats and jackets and get out-there with your outerwear Breathe life into your new season layering with the latest coats and jackets from boohoo. Supersize your silhouette in a padded jacket, stick to sporty styling with a bomber, or protect yourself from the elements in a plastic raincoat. For a more luxe layering piece, faux fur coats come in fondant shades and longline duster coats give your look an androgynous edge.Style: BlazerDesign: DogtoothFabric: Wool LookLength: RegularNeckline: CollaredSleeve Length: Long Sleeve