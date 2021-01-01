Mellaris Diary of Jane Dress DRC330 in Plum Leopard Print. Merging boldness and fun with elegance, the Diary of Jane Dress ensures that you always look stylish no matter the occasion. Featuring stunning leopard print, contrast cuffs, contrast neck binding, long sleeves, keyhole detail, and pleats at the front. This dress is made from stunning woven viscose fabric with a smooth finish. Wash Care: Hand Wash Cold, Separately, Dry Clean Gentle Main Fabric Composition: 100% Viscose Contrast Fabric: 100% Polyester Lining Fabric Composition: 100% Polyester Women's Plum Fabric Diary Of Jane Dress Small Mellaris