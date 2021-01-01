Itouch Women's Playzoom 2 Kids Smartwatch: Navy Space Print

Itouch Playzoom 2 Kids Smartwatch: Navy Space Print. The PlayZoom 2 Kids Smartwatch is the second generation of award winning smartwatches made just for kids! A great gift for ages 3 and up, this exciting smartwatch keeps children engaged, active, and always learning. More than just a smartwatch, the PlayZoom 2 comes with new and improved features like a swivel camera, MP3 player, 20 learning games and so much more! Plus the PlayZoom 2 doesn't require an app or internet connection, so you can rest assured that children are safe when they play.