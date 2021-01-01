Advertisement
Double-breasted jacket in an interesting shade of pink. Design in a completely new cut modeled to give the silhouette the line of the letter X. Wider shoulders and hips shaped to subtly accentuate the waist. Wide lapels with a detachable organza flower in a buttonhole. Everything on a jacquard lining with small stripes. For a classic elegant look combine it with GWEN PEONY PANTS or a sexy girlish look with CLAUDIA PEONY SKIRT. For the best fit, please refer to the detailed sizing table, which you can find in the Size Guide tab, and the detailed measurements in the SIZING tab. Dry clean Iron at 110°C COMPOSITION: 43% Viscose, 29% Polyamide, 25% Wool, 3% Spandex LINING: 100% Acetate Silk Women's Pink/Purple Wool Charlie Peony Blazer XXS Aggi