The little sister of the prim one, slightly more proper but never a wall flower, the Midi Prim is your go to for meeting the parents, lunch with the girls or just upping your fashion credentials. We swapped the slit in the prim one for pockets and made it just short enough to show some ankle. So pretty and so versatile that we struggle to think of a place she wouldn't fit in. Details 100% CDC Fallen Fern Silk Concealed zip fastening at back Lining viscose Mid calf length Size and fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Cut to be fitted at the bust and waist, loose at the hip Lightweight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 178cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size 2/M Care 100% Silk Dry-clean only Women's Pink Silk The Prim One - Fallen Fern Dress Medium Valle & Vik