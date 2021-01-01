Introducing the Cherri Romper! Our newest addition to our adorable selection of wearable sleepwear. The Cherri is made from a luxe stretch silk blend printed with cherry drawings. The edges are scalloped with cherry red binding. The straps have appliqué cherries over the shoulder for an extra cute detail. The fit is super comfy with an ultra soft smocked waistband. The Cherri even has pockets! Cherry Print on Silk Blend, 63% Silk 30% Viscose 7% Spandex, Combo Red Satin Binding, Cherry Appliqué Straps, Elastic Smocking at Waist, Two Pockets Women's Pink/Purple Silk Cherri Romper Small Morgan Lane