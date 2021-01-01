You just cannot go wrong with a bias cut midi skirt! Made from the most beautiful silk, this Jessica Russell Flint skirt is a simple spring summer classic. The ditsy mix print can be worn casually with trainers and a sweat or dressed up with heels for a more evening vibe. This skirt showcases the "Daisy Belle" print, a signature hand drawn, felt tipped ditsy that embodies all that is joyful about British summer. It's all in the detail, spot the teeny tiny ladybirds dotted in between the daisies and you will feel the joys of the season adorned in this light-hearted print 100% silk Made in China Warm hand wash only and cool iron Women's Pink/Purple Silk Bias Cut Skirt - Daisy Belle XS Jessica Russell Flint