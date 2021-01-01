Rebellion collection is based in the idea of being untraditional jewellery for the 21st century. This collection to breaks the routine idea of adornment on the body. Walking the line between sharp and smooth, the rebellion collection simultaneously offers your look that extra bit of edge, whilst playing the a softer, more feminine, flawless look. We contrast of warmest of rose gold's with the lightest of white, to create a collection that holds true to the attitude of being a rebel. In Sterling silver, plated with 18K Rose Gold and White Rhodium. Each pieces are hand-crafted by highly skilled goldsmiths with meticulous care and attention. In order to keep your Jewellery looking the finest, please carefully wipe your Jewellery in a dry clean cloth. Please keep jewellery away from perfume and hairspray. Women's Pink Rhodium Rebellion Twisted Claw Ring & White 1986