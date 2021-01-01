From pink house mustique
This collection of sportswear is designed by Lotty B for Pink House. Activate your style with flattering deep navy blue contour panels contrasting this dynamic Fan Palm print. Train in comfort, if heading off for a hard work-out at the gym, a gentle jog or yoga on the beach you'll be the picture of health, with no need to change out of these beauties. Cropped sports top, the racerback style allows for easy, full range of motion. Constructed from quick-drying Italian polyamide elastane blend. Pair with matching cropped leggings or sports shorts. Sportswear: 72% Italian polyamide, 28% elastane Machine wash with similar colours on a gentle 40 degree cycle Iron on very low temperature if necessary DO NOT USE BLEACH DO NOT TUMBLE DRY Fit: Stretch fit racer back Double lined with flat locked seams Removable padded inserts Fabric: Italian polyamide elastane blend 4 way stretch, quick-dry with wicking finishing UPF50 Print: Fan Palm / Navy panel Colour: Navy and White Women's Pink Fabric Sports Cropped Top Fan Palm - Navy Medium Pink House Mustique