From emily and fin
Women's Pink Chloe Asilah Floral Wrap Dress Large Emily and Fin
Advertisement
Need a stunning summer maxi dress to take you from day to evening? The Chloe Dress is a real head turner with super feminine, fluted sleeves and a classic wrap silhouette. Those must have concealed side seam pockets add a subtly relaxed feel while retaining all the sophistication a maxi dress demands. The beautiful Pink Asilah Floral print adds on trend impact. True wrap with tie fastening Fluted half sleeve Maxi length Made from and lined in 100% viscose Turn inside out and Machine wash at 30°C with similar colours Do not tumble dry. Dry away from direct heat and sunlight Cool iron on reverse Do not bleach To prevent any shrinkage, we strongly suggest ironing inside out whilst damp on a low heat setting to maintain the original shape Women's Pink Chloe Asilah Floral Wrap Dress Large Emily and Fin