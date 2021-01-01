From lara heems
Women's Pink Carat Bracelet Lara Heems
Comes in two sizes and the fit is loose, made with Heemsalite stone on 925 silver, the cut of this stone is Exquisite. One of our most prestige items, this flawless bracelet is a define piece to wear for an occasion. These stones have a very defined stone, which is cut in a way to really give that diamond effect. Remove jewellery when you shower or bathe and particularly when on the beach, in the sea and in chlorinated water. Avoid spraying perfume or applying creams directly onto your jewellery. Avoid wearing while cleaning, gardening or performing sports activities. If your jewellery becomes tarnished the best way to clean it is with a jewellery polishing cloth or a soft lint free cloth. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and mild soap in order to restore the sparkle of your stones. Gently pat dry.