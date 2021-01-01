From pi day math equation

Womens Pi Shirt 3,14 Pi Number Symbol Math Science Cool V-Neck T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

If you love mathematics this sarcastic funny geek 3,14 tee is the one for you! Perfect for a birthday Pi day March 14 or Christmas present for son, daughter, brother, sister, grandpa, grandma, couples, uncle, aunt, College, algebra and geometry lover. This cool pun math Pi Day Tshirt makes a great gift idea for engineer, Student, physician and math teacher, Dad, Mom, Geeks, Nerdy Teens, Boys, Ladies, Youth, Girls, husband, wife, teacher, student, friend or anyone who loves science jokes or math humor Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com