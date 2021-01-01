NYDJ Women's Petite Pull ON Skinny Ankle Jean with Side Slit, Optic White, 2P

Advertisement
SKINNY JEANS FOR WOMEN: NYDJ’s Pull-On Skinny Ankle Jeans in Petite with Slit are a style no-brainer you’ll reach for again and again. Our revolutionary fit gives you a classic silhouette that’s always in style. EXCLUSIVE LIFT TUCK TECHNOLOGY: This unique technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves for an always-sleek silhouette. It will lift, slim, and flatten in the front for a flattering fit. MEASUREMENTS: Inseam runs 25 inches, high rise is 9.75 inches, with a leg opening of 11.5 inches. Due to the Lift Tuck Technology, select one size down from what you normally wear for the best fit. CLASSIC DESIGN: Featuring a side seam slit and pull-on waistband, these petite skinny jeans for women are timeless and versatile, so you can wear them with all your tops from season to season. EASY TO CLEAN: Keep your slimming jeans in their best condition by machine washing in cold water and line drying. 64% Cotton, 23% Polyester, 11% Viscose, 2% Elastane.