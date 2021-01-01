From nydj
NYDJ Women's Petite Marilyn Crop Cuff Jeans, Optic White, 0P
STRAIGHT CROP JEANS FOR WOMEN: Short and sweet warm-weather denim. Meet the Marilyn Crop, NYDJ’s trending style for spring and summer with a cuffed hem for an extra touch of attitude that’s easy to wear and love and pairs perfectly with flats and heels. EXCLUSIVE LIFT TUCK TECHNOLOGY: This unique technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves for an always-sleek silhouette. It will lift, slim, and flatten in the front for a flattering fit. MEASUREMENTS: Inseam runs 19 inches, high rise is 9.5 inches, with a leg opening of 15 inches. Due to the Lift Tuck Technology, select one size down from what you normally wear for the best fit. CLASSIC DESIGN: Finished with five-pocket styling, a zip fly, and a button closure, these crop jeans for women are timeless and versatile, so you can wear them with all your tops from season to season. EASY TO CLEAN: Keep your slimming jeans in their best condition by machine washing in cold water and line drying. 65% Cotton, 33% Modal, 2% Elastane.