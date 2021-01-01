Design: Our Pearl Drop Earrings are inspired by clean lines and organic shapes. Signature bar hardware is paired with an organic freshwater pearl, creating a playful yet modern style. Quality: Made by hand by skilled artisans in New York City from 14k gold plated recycled brass. Earring posts are made of sterling silver. SustainabilityThe recycled brass core lessens the environmental impact of mining virgin metals, and NYC production reduces our carbon footprint from shipping. | Women's Pearl Drop Earrings in Gold | Baroque Pearl & 14K Plated Gold by Cuyana