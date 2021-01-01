From boohoo

Womens Peach Print Midi Dress - Black - 12

$28.00 on sale
($40.00 save 30%)
In stock
Buy at boohoo

Description

Womens Peach Print Midi Dress - Black - 12 - This universally flattering midi dress will leave you wanting more, thanks to the length of the dress sitting midway between the knee and ankle. A perfect option for a date-night outfit or a summer's day, this midi dress provides the right balance between modest and sexy as it allows for extra coverage without compromising style. Pair this mid-length dress with sandals or sneakers for the ultimate go-to outfit this season and every season.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com