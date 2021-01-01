PJ Harlow Women's Pajama Bottom, Navy Blue, Large

These Ankle Lenghth Joggers Feature Back Pockets And An Adjustable Waist. Fall In Love With The Elaborate Design Of Our Sophisticated Sweatpants Loose Fitting And Soft To The Touch, The Perfect Blend Of Cotton And Spandex Allow For A Pleasant Fit Whether Relaxing At Home Or A Fun Night Out On The Town You Will Be Surrounded In Softness And Look Great Any Time Of Day Too! 47.5% Supima Cotton, 47.5% Micro Modal & 5% Spandex French Terry PJ Harlow uses only the highest quality fabrics, finished to such softness you'll never want to take off your loungewear. Weave type: Woven