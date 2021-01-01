From bluzat
Women's Grey Oversized Checkered Jacket & Dress XL BLUZAT
Advertisement
This piece is unique in the versatility that the cut offers you. You can wear it as a jacket, over other elegant items, as a dress if you feel bold, with a simple belt used to highlight the waist, or as a jacket over the shirt / dress for a "put together" day look. The material is made of combinations of shades of grey and brown, and last but not least, the shiny thread represents the detail of resistance that will take you out of anonymity. Composition: 64% polyester, 34% rayon, 2% spandex Maintenance: Professional cleaning is recommended The model is 176 cm tall and wears size S Women's Grey Oversized Checkered Jacket & Dress XL BLUZAT