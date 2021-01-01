From boho chic
Womens Ouroboros Two Headed Snake V-Neck T-Shirt
The ouroboros is an ancient symbol depicting a serpent or dragon eating its own tail. Originating in ancient Egyptian iconography, the ouroboros entered Western tradition via Greek magical tradition and was adopted as a symbol in alchemy. It is often interpreted as a symbol for eternal cyclic renewal or a cycle of life, death, and rebirth. To many, the skin-sloughing process of snakes symbolizes the transmigration of souls. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem