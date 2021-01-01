Womens Original Truckee California Sierra Nevada Evergreen Tree V-Neck T-Shirt

Original California DZignLine look of Truckee in an evergrenn tree graphic design silhouette, novelty art image and an awesome California meme saying. Unique design for foodies, students, hikers or people who love mountain towns or the western lifestyle. World famous Truckee CA is mountains, craft beer, art and restaurants. For anyone who loves camping, fishing, hiking or enjoying nature in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Fun vintage souvenir with a pine tree symbol from a famous California mountain town, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem