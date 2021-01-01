L'AGENCE Women's Oriana High-Rise Straight Jeans - Camden - Size 26 (2-4)

Timeless straight leg jean that is endlessly versatile. Five pocket styling Zip fly Cotton Machine wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT Rise, about 11" Inseam, about 32" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2008, L'Agence marries Southern California ease with chic Parisian style. Using luxurious fabrics, the Los Angeles-based label delivers feminine collections. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Denim > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. L'AGENCE. Color: Camden. Size: 26 (2-4).