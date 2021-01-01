Sweet, feminine and graceful, 'A Place in the Sun' is handcrafted from an opulent, smooth cashmere and wool fabric, beautifully lined in lavish satin cupro. The belt cinches this charming piece at the waist, creating an undeniably feminine and elegant appearance, while it's high neck collar adds a touch of sophistication to the design. Adorned by charming flower-motif crystal buttons that sparkle with every turn, this piece will leave you feeling like a star. Fabric Composition: 90% wool, 10% cashmere, with a 100% satin cupro lining Graceful flower-motif crystal and metal buttons Cuff detail Two size-pockets Handcrafted Women's Organic Blue Wool 'A Place M/L Santinni