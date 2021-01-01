Aqua & Rock black and navy Cambridge long length flared trousers. Our premium Cambridge flared trousers are made from sustainable sourced fabric Tencel. These trousers sit over the hips for a comfortable and extremely flattering look. The large flares fall to the floor giving the perfect height to wear with heels or boots. There is a clip fastening to the waist and two pockets on either hip at the front. Our model is a size UK 8 and wearing size small. Made in Turkey. Wash at 30 degrees Women's Organic Black Tencel Cambridge Flare Trousers Navy XL Aqua & Rock