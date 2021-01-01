Aqua & Rock Siena grey short shirt dress. Our premium dress is made from 100% recycled Viscose sustainably sourced from industrial wood waste. Viscose is a plant based fibre, breathable and soft against skin. Viscose has become overused within the fast fashion industry as a cheaper alternative to silk, most of this has been manufactured using chemically-intensive processes. We have made sure the Viscose we use is sustainably sourced and utilising recycled Viscose to avoid hitting landfill sites. Wash at 30 degrees Made in Turkey Women's Organic Grey Silk Siena Short Shirt Dress Small Aqua & Rock