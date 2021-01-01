Soft silk georgette ruffle knickers are so light you will feel like you are not wearing anything! The carefully considered fit of our ruffle knickers are specially designed to not be puffy, billow with excess fabric or ride up your tush! With their frilly edges and flattering derrière ruche detail at the back - you won't just save them for special occasions! Soft elastic on waist and legs 100% silk Cold machine wash on gentle cycle in a lingerie bag Women's Organic Black Silk Ruffle Knickers Large Eco Intimates