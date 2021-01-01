From sarah donofrio
Women's Organic Blue Silk Pastel Embroidered Organza Headband Sarah Donofrio
Inspired by vintage travel photos, we've embroidered our original floral illustrations onto easy to style accessories that will pop any casual travel outfit. The silk organza is lightweight, and yet holds its shape for a bit more drama than a regular headband. Theres an elastic at the back for extra comfort and versatility. The fabric is a deadstock silk organza, which means we are using existing fabric instead of creating waste! They are embroidered in our studio and assembled down the street. Locally and women run every step of the way! While this is an every day item, the delicate, sustainable and deadstock silk should be lightly hand washed, and left to dry in the sun (it doesnt take long to let the UV rays naturally dry it!) Women's Organic Blue Silk Pastel Embroidered Organza Headband Sarah Donofrio