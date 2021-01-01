An a-line dress featuring a stylish water colour print, wide gathered sleeves and turtleneck design. Ruffles to the collar provide a twist on the on-trend pattern. Bias binding finishes this piece to an exceptional standard. Constructed from a soft and lightweight viscose derived from wood pulp, our long-sleeved mini is eco-friendly whilst maintaining a luxurious, silk-like feel. Styling tip: switch between white trainers and heels for an easy day-to-night look. Composition: 100% viscose gentle wash 30 degrees, do not tumble dry iron warm Women's Organic White Silk Long Sleeve Mini Dress Large Gunda Hafner Ltd