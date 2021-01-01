Lilou top is made from silky, lightweight Lyocell fabric. Tank top that is versatile and stylish with the minimalist look. It has a stunning scoop neckline and wide shoulder straps, with a relaxed style for a flattering look. Can be perfectly paired with any of your favourite outfits. 100% Tencel™ Lyocell Lightweight jersey fabric 150g/m2 Details: Curved Hemline. Non stretchy fabric. Care Instructions: Wash 30° Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Iron on low temperature Do not dry clean Women's Organic Blue Silk Lilou Lyocell Top Medium Coco & Kandy