From pasithea sleep
Women's Organic Pink Fabric Bamboo Long Pyjama Set In Large Pasithea Sleep
Advertisement
Sweet dreams are made of these. The Bamboo Long Pyjama Set is so comfortable you'll spend all day longing to slip into it. Our Bamboo Long Pyjama Set is luxury sleepwear at its finest. Made from an ultra-soft bamboo fabric that's soft on your skin but naturally thermo-regulating to keep you warm during those colder nights. The thoughtful details of our ladies long sleeve pyjama set elevate it from the bedroom to beyond. A tailored collar, French seams, wide cuffs and contrast piping convey lasting charm. While the relaxed fit and elastic back waistband make it perfect for lounging. MATERIAL Bamboo Sateen weave (woven, non-stretch) Fabric is Oeko-Tex certified CARE Cold machine or hand wash with like colours 30°C max Line dry Iron on low heat Do not tumble dry Do not bleach Do not use fabric softeners Do not dry clean X Women's Organic Pink Fabric Bamboo Long Pyjama Set In Large Pasithea Sleep