PADDED SHAPER BRA - SMOOTH AND SEAMLESS WITH EXTRA SHAPE AND SUPPORT. Added by popular demand, our seam free Padded Shaper Crop (with removable inserts) pulls on with ease, feels wonderfully comfortable and has the extra support and comfort every woman searches for in a bra. We've done away with all the nasty things - the straps that dig in, the tricky fastenings and the wires. The Padded Shaper Bra delivers style, comfort, and support. You'll never want to take it off! We are donating 1% of all bra sales to Breast Cancer UK Mommy Feedback: "If I could have one bra to wear while pregnant and post-partum, it would be this one." With no wires or clasps paired with supremely soft material, the shaper bras make the ins and outs of nursing access a breeze. Care: Machine wash and dry according to instructions on the care label using a mild, eco-friendly laundry detergent. Content: 79% viscose made from organically-grown bamboo, 15% nylon, 6% elastane Remove inserts before washing to help keep their shape Inserts may be hand-washed in cool or warm water Women's Organic Blue Padded Shaper Bra 2-Pack Small Boody