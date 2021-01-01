The fully lined classic bikini brief with attention to lines and contrast. Made with 78% ECONYL® regenerated nylon, 22% elastane, and equipped with UV protection (UPF 50+). Proudly OEKO-TEX® certified fabric. Comes in a handmade pouch made from abandoned fishing nets and knitted by empowered Indonesian women. Pair it with the matching bikini bra or pick-and-choose with other tops to elevate your pool or beach style. Rinse in water after each use. When necessary machine wash the swimwear at max 40℃. Do not use chlorine-based bleach and avoid spin drying. Squeeze off water or delicate spin. Hang to dry. Women's Organic Natural Fabric Brisbane Classic Style Bikini Bottom XS 1 People