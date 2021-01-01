From united by blue
United By Blue Women's Organic Logo Waves Graphic T-Shirt - Muted Clay M
Our very first product 10 years ago was a graphic tee, so you could say we’ve tested the waters. This one is specially composed of a super soft blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester for maximum comfort. It’s also printed with water slurry ink, which means it’s a water-based (instead of plastic-based) process. At United By Blue, our goal is to prove that fashion can be a force for good. We’re a proudly certified B Corporation, and we specialize in both sourcing sustainable materials and working with highly reputable suppliers. For every United By Blue product you purchase, we remove one pound of trash from oceans and waterways through cleanups we host and organize around the world. To date, we’ve removed 3.5 million pounds of trash and counting. We also have a plastic-free policy that touches everything from our suppliers to our packaging, and we’re about 80percent of the way to being completely free of plastic materials in our business practices. Color: Muted Clay. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Company Logo.