This winter coat features wide lapels, eco-friendly buttons and a detachable belt. Two roomy pockets to the front are practical, yet stylish. Designed using cotton from a small, UK-based factory that is rich in history, this piece is naturally sustainable and hypoallergenic. Styling tip: pair with navy trousers for ultimate co-ordination. Composition: 100% cotton. dry clean or gentle wash 30 degrees, do not tumble dry Women's Organic Blue Cotton Peacoat Single Breasted With Belt XS Gunda Hafner Ltd