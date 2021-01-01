Our Michelina cami in Green Tile print is made with 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, and is block printed by hand using AZO free dyes by amazing artisans in Jaipur. Michelina is a fairly loose fitting cami with adjustable straps which cross at the back, for the perfect fit and ultimate comfort. Designed to help you feel both sexy and cosy, this item is perfect for sleeping in, relaxing at home in or wearing out on the town! £5 from every item purchased is donated to Oasis domestic abuse service. Made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton. To take best care of your rho loungewear, only wash it when necessary using the following instructions: Hand wash or machine wash at 30 degrees, line dry in the shade or gentle tumble dry, cool iron only and please do not bleach or dry clean. Women's Organic Green Cotton Michelina Cami - Tile Small rho organic loungewear