Our Jacqui trousers in Golden Tropic print are made with 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, and are block printed by hand using AZO free dyes by amazing artisans in Jaipur. Jacqui is high waisted with wide legs for a flattering fit with an elasticated back waistband for comfort and ease. These trousers have two front pockets, and the rise seam has been reinforced so all you wriggly sleepers can rest easy, these trousers won't be splitting on you any time soon! Designed to be versatile, could they be part of your new favourite party outfit? £5 from every item purchased is donated to Oasis domestic abuse service. Made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton. To take best care of your rho loungewear, only wash it when necessary using the following instructions: Hand wash or machine wash at 30 degrees, line dry in the shade or gentle tumble dry, cool iron only and please do not bleach or dry clean. Women's Organic Gold Cotton Jacqui Trousers - en Tropic Large rho organic loungewear