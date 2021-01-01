M Made in Italy Women's Open Front Duster Cardigan with Side Pockets, Navy, Large

This long open front duster cardigan offers a contemporary style to finish off your perfect cold fall look. From M Made in Italy - This cardigan features: open front, side pockets, long sleeves, relaxed fit, knit construction, imported This cardigan is designed for a relaxed fit, it's finished with side pockets and cozy longline length. Slip it on over a tee and on relaxed days M Made in Italy: is a complete lifestyle collection, featuring natural fabrics, a variety of prints & textures designed and manufactured in Italy. Machine Wash in Cold Water Separately. Flat Dry