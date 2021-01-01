Hanes Women's Oh So Light Comfort Wire Free Bra, Style G521

Advertisement
Hanes Oh So Light Contour ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra (G521). A little of everything you're looking for in a bra: support, comfort and style - perfect! Made of nylon and spandex. Wireless lightly padded contour/t-shirt cup provides smooth coverage and comfortable support. Sleek microfiber cup overlay moves smoothly against fabric. Stretch edge at neckline for fit. Sheer, breathable patterned panel at center. Covered elastic underband keeps fit close to you and offers light support. ComfortBand sides and back are two-ply mesh with sheer patterned exterior and contrast lining, with covered elastic at top and bottom edges. Soft-backed elastic straps adjust at back with coated metal hardware. Convertible hardware on back straps for easy crossback wear. Tagless. Hook-and-eye closure at back with coated metal hardware. See Fitter's Comments below for hook count.