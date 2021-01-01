Nike Womens Nike NSW High Rise Woven Pant - Womens White/White Size S

Paying homage to the game-changing ‘Air-technology', the Nike Sportswear Woven Pants take inspiration from the legendary Air Max silhouette. Fitted with mesh overlays that provide superior mobility and freedom, these high-rise pants let you move or workout in comfort. Nike NSW High Rise Woven Pant features: Ripstop nylon fabric provides lightweight comfort. Adjustable elastic waistband offers a carefree and customized look. The roomy design gives you optimal stretch for a cool, casual fit. Side seam and back pockets act as safe storage units. Body: 100% nylon; Mesh: 100% nylon. Imported.