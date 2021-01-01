The Island Duster is floor length and lightweight to give you all the dramatic coverage you'd like. Trust you would be a traffic stopper in this piece! PLEASE NOTE: The buttons stop just above the crotch area, so it is advised to be worn with swimwear/pants/skirt underneath. Mix and match it with other pieces from our Ada Collection like the Isa flares in mesh. Composition and care: 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane. Machine wash gentle, do not bleach, hang to dry/line dry. Lightweight breathable Mesh Button up Long Sleeve Unlined Square hem Thigh Slit hem Floor length Stretchy Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Red The Island Duster - Muri Dress Large Koy & Victoria Inc