Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Tencel Joy Arthouse Leopard Print Shirt Medium Sugarhill Brighton

Bestselling Style, New Print - The Joy shirt is cut to be slightly oversized with a longer length and drop shoulders. The Joy Arthouse Leopard Shirt combines this more casual fit with our standout, multicoloured leopard print on a muted pink base. It is also made using Tencel™ an eco-friendly sustainable alternative to traditional rayon. Fabric: 100% Viscose Delicate machine wash at 30 degrees with similar colours. Wash inside out. Allow to air dry. Stretch back into shape whilst wet. Iron whilst still damp to gain back the length. Iron inside out, through a cloth on low temperature. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. What is Viscose? Viscose is a made from wood pulp, a naturally-occurring, cellulose-based raw material. Products made with Viscose may incur a little shrinkage after contact with water, don't panic! After ironing, your product will return to its original form. What is Tencel™ ? This product is made using Tencel™ an eco-friendly sustainable alternative to traditional rayon. LENZING™ TENCEL™ branded lyocell and modal fibers are produced by environmentally responsible processes from the sustainably sourced natural raw material wood. TENCEL™ Modal fibers are known for being exquisitely soft and pleasant to the skin.