A comfortable, stylish and effective solution to protect yourself from everyday pollution, pollen and irritation. These Pure Mulberry Silk Masks are hypoallergenic and hygienic as well as being super stylish. Each mask comes complete with two disposable active carbon sheets which filter non-visible particles up to PM2.5 in size for 30 days each. Each active carbon insert lasts 30 days from opening. Simply insert one between the Silk layers of the pollution mask and wear. Care: Machine washable on a 30 degree Silk wash. Wash with similar colours. Please remove carbon filter before washing or dry cleaning. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Red Silk Pure Mulberry Anti Pollution Mask Peony Scarf Holistic Silk