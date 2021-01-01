Crafted from our signature 100% Mulberry Silk with the addition of durable elastic inside these Charcoal Slim Hair Ties are designed to eliminate friction and pulling of your hair. They glide on and off gently whilst maintaining a firm hold. Best worn in a ponytail, a hair braid, a bun or simply around your wrist when you want to let your hair down. Outside: 100% Pure Grade 6A Long-fibre Mulberry Silk in 22 Momme. Inside: High quality, durable elastic with good stretch and hold. Certified Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex to be free of all harmful dyes and chemicals. Kind to your skin and the planet. Exquisitely soft to the touch. Refined matt sheen. Presented in a Gift box. Care instructions: It's recommended to either hand-wash or machine-wash in tepid water (less than 30ºC or 86ºF) using only a delicate pH neutral liquid detergent without enzymes like Ecover Delicate or others designed for silk products. This is probably the most important element to maximise the life span of the silk as the enzymes in standard washing detergents attack proteins on fabric during washing to dislodge it, however as silk is created from natural proteins, these enzymes attack the silk structure and quickly damage the fabric, reducing the life, sheen, suppleness and softness in short order. Do not tumble dry as this will degrade the silk and shorten the life of the elastic inside. For fast drying, place inside a clean and dry cotton towel and squeeze gently before hanging to air dry (do not wring). Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Black Silk Charcoal Slim Hair Ties Set MayfairSilk