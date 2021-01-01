Give your weekend style a chic update with this dress. It's designed with elegant tiered frills and a drawstring waist so you can adjust the fit to your preference. Match the look with ankle boots when the weather is cooler. Inner lining, front waist tie, slightly fitted cuffs with button, back zip and front split. COMPOSITION: 100% Polyester Hand wash recommended Wash with like colours to avoid colour transfer Press on reverse side Iron on low heat Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Polka Dot Frill Dress Large PAISIE