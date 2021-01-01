Our Cloud slippers offer extra cosy cushioning- super plush faux fur and a deep indoor and outdoor rubber non slip sole. Our Deluxe brooches are skilfully handmade using Indian silk bullion wire, using high grade pearls, beads and crystals Perfect for indoor and outdoor use (please keep dry) The brooches are removable meaning you can wear the brooches on your other favourite clothing and accessories Presented in a beautiful organza bag Please handle brooches with care Hand wash only do not tumble dry Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Pink Silk Laines Cloud Slippers With Deluxe Artisan Balloon Love Brooch Shoes Medium LAINES LONDON