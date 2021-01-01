The Noelle Wolf Soul Lace No-Wire Bralette is an ethereal, understated style. Delicately unstructured for a barely-there look and feel. Unlined and semi-sheer, this luxury wireless bralette is made from our signature Japanese Leavers lace and geo-mesh. Non-padded triangle cups and adjustable silk straps provide comfortable light support, and it fastens at the back with a satin hook and eye closure. Hand Wash Do Not Bleach Do Not Tumble Dry Do Not Iron Do Not Dry Clean Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Natural Silk Soul Wirefree Bralette 32B Noelle Wolf