Running errands? Traveling? Or just want to chill and look cute, the Isa Lace Up Flares is perrrrfect. Pair it with the Zara Crop Top, Serita Crop Top or the Ify Duster for a complete look. Made out of a lightweight stretch jersey with a light satin finish, it keeps you warm on cool days and cool on warm days. Ideal for warmer weather climates that get a little chilly at night. Features a stylish lace up detail, back pockets and flared legs. 4-way stretch · MACHINE WASHABLE JERSEY 30 DEGREE SYNTHETIC CYCLE · DO NOT BLEACH · DRYCLEANABLE · DO NOT TUMBLE DRY · COOL IRON ON REVERSE · LINE DRY IN SHADE · WASH AND DRY DARK COLORS SEPARATELY AND INSIDE OUT Women's Non-Toxic Dyes White Isa Flares Lace Up - Butter XL Koy & Victoria Inc