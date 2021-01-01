From sugarhill brighton
Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Yellow/Orange/Black Fabric Keeley Pineapple Batik Smock Dress Large Sugarhill Brighton
Make Summer extra easy with this relaxed smock shirt dress. Made from a lightweight, comfortable fabric, this piece is perfect for all-day wear. We've combined this classic shape with a vibrant hand-finished Batik print fabric in our playful pineapple design. Fabric: 100% Viscose Delicate machine wash at 30 degrees with similar colours. Wash inside out. Allow to air dry. Stretch back into shape whilst wet. Iron whilst still damp to gain back the length. Iron inside out, through a cloth on low temperature. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. What is Viscose? Viscose is a made from wood pulp, a naturally-occurring, cellulose-based raw material. Products made with Viscose may incur a little shrinkage after contact with water, don't panic! After ironing, your product will return to its original form. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Yellow/Orange/Black Fabric Keeley Pineapple Batik Smock Dress Large Sugarhill Brighton