The Abby Shirt Dress combines a classic shirtdress shape with a batik confetti heart print. The bestselling Abby dress shape features a button-up front, relaxed collar and a pretty tie waist belt paired with a shorter length skirt. Fabric: 100% Viscose Delicate machine wash at 30 degrees with similar colours. Wash inside out. Allow to air dry. Stretch back into shape whilst wet. Iron whilst still damp to gain back the length. Iron inside out, through a cloth on low temperature. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. What is Viscose? Viscose is made from wood pulp, a naturally-occurring, cellulose-based raw material. Products made with Viscose may incur a little shrinkage after contact with water, don't panic! After ironing, your product will return to its original form. What is Batik? Batik is a technique of wax-resist dyeing applied to the fabric. Batik is made either by drawing dots and lines of the resist with a spouted tool called a tjanting or by printing the resist with a copper stamp called a cap. The applied wax resists dyes and therefore allows the artisan to colour selectively by soaking the cloth in one colour, removing the wax with boiling water, and repeating if multiple colours are desired. Please note: While care has been taken to remove all Batik wax from our products some may remain from the printing process, to remove simply lay the item on a tea towel and iron on a through paper towels or greaseproof paper, and the wax will lift away. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Red Fabric Abby Heart Confetti Batik Shirt Dress Large Sugarhill Brighton